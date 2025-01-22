The North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency (NAAJA) provides quality and culturally competent legal aid services to Aboriginal people across the Northern Territory, employing more than 200 staff. We provide challenging and interesting work that is helping Aboriginal people and addressing disadvantage. Many lawyers and judges have started their careers at NAAJA, but we also offer careers in policy, prison reform, education, administration, and prisoner rehabilitation. We actively encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply for vacancies and we have programs to support and develop their careers at NAAJA.

We are always looking for talented and dedicated individuals to join our team. If you think you are the right fit for NAAJA, please click below to see our current vacancies.