The North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency (NAAJA) provides quality and culturally competent legal aid services to Aboriginal people across the Northern Territory, employing more than 200 staff. We provide challenging and interesting work that is helping Aboriginal people and addressing disadvantage. Many lawyers and judges have started their careers at NAAJA, but we also offer careers in policy, prison reform, education, administration, and prisoner rehabilitation. We actively encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply for vacancies and we have programs to support and develop their careers at NAAJA.
We are always looking for talented and dedicated individuals to join our team. If you think you are the right fit for NAAJA, please click below to see our current vacancies.
Check out what it’s like to work at NAAJA
Intern placement program
What is the role of an intern in the different sections of NAAJA?
In the criminal section, volunteers work with dedicated and experienced lawyers across a diverse range of matters in a range of courtroom settings, including bush courts.
Working with our civil section will expose volunteers to a variety of work including housing, statutory compensation schemes, child protection, welfare rights, police and healthcare complaints, and adult guardianship.
In our law and justice section, interns will gain experience in a range of innovative justice programs including the Bilata program, the student court, community legal education, support for cultural authorities (elder groups) in communities, and preparation of law and policy submissions.
Will I get to travel to different sites?
Volunteers may have the chance to travel to one of the many remote communities serviced by NAAJA to assist with a bush court, remote civil advice clinic, or community legal education session. Where possible, we encourage all volunteers to travel and experience the full breadth of the organisation.
Does NAAJA supervise Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice (GDPL) placements?
For law graduates looking to complete their practical legal training to qualify for admission as a solicitor, NAAJA will consider – subject to availability – the supervision of GDLP placements. We welcome expressions of interest from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander law graduates.
Expressions of interest
To express interest, please complete and submit one of the following EOI forms.
For more information call 1800 898 251 or (08) 8982 5100. Expression of interest forms can be emailed to interns@naaja.org.au.
School and work experience
We offer one-week supervised work experience to students in years 10, 11 and 12 who are considering a potential career in the law.
Students rotate between divisions in NAAJA to learn skills from staff across the organisation. They will get the opportunity to shadow a client service officer, meet with the Aboriginal interpreter service, and visit open court to watch NAAJA lawyers in action.
Placements are subject to availability and capacity.
If you are interested in work experience, please get in touch via intern@naaja.org.au.